World Bicycle Day 2023

By Moneycontrol News June 2, 2023

World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3 and Bollywood actors across generations have used cycle to travel over other options such as cars and bikes. Here are 7 celebrities who have used cycle over cars and bikes:

Salman Khan

Khan has often been seen using the bicycle for travel in Mumbai, accompanied by his bodyguards.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana’s love for the bicycle is well-known and he has been seen riding on the streets of Chandigarh in the past.

Mouni Roy

Roy loves to cycle when she is vacationing and the activity is a part of her strict fitness regime.

Ranbir Kapoor

Kapoor loves to cycle and has been spotted cycling his way to check the construction of his new house in Bandra.

Akshay Kumar

Kumar is an cycling enthusiast and has often been seen traveling on a bicycle while on a holiday.

Nikita Dutta

Dutta has been a cycling enthusiast for several years and has often participated in several cyclothons. She has described cycling as a liberating experience.

Anil Kapoor

Kapoor has been a keen cycling enthusiast and the activity has been a part of his fitness regime along with other activities for a long time.

