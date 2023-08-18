Why these 7 black superfoods deserve your attention

Moneycontrol News August 18, 2023

Images: UnSplash

Black Beans

Black beans are rich in fibre, protein and essential nutrients like folate and magnesium. They support digestive health, regulate blood sugar and provides sustained energy.

Black Rice

Black rice contains anthocyanins and antioxidants. It supports heart health, aids in weight management and helps prevent chronic diseases.

Black Chia Seeds

High in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Supports brain health, aids in weight loss, and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Black Dates

High in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. Provides energy, supports digestive health and contains natural sugars for a healthy energy boost.

Black Pepper

Contains piperine, which enhances nutrient absorption. Supports digestion, boosts metabolism and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Black Sesame Seeds

Rich in iron, calcium, protein and healthy fats. Supports bone health, promotes heart health, and helps in maintaining healthy skin and hair.

Blackberries

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins C and K and dietary fibre. Enhances immune function, promotes healthy skin and supports cognitive health.
