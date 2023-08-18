Why these 7 black superfoods deserve your attention
August 18, 2023
Black Beans
Black beans are rich in fibre, protein and essential nutrients like folate and magnesium. They support digestive health, regulate blood sugar and provides sustained energy.
Black Rice
Black rice contains anthocyanins and antioxidants. It supports heart health, aids in weight management and helps prevent chronic diseases.
Black Chia Seeds
High in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Supports brain health, aids in weight loss, and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Black Dates
High in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. Provides energy, supports digestive health and contains natural sugars for a healthy energy boost.
Black Pepper
Contains piperine, which enhances nutrient absorption. Supports digestion, boosts metabolism and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Black Sesame Seeds
Rich in iron, calcium, protein and healthy fats. Supports bone health, promotes heart health, and helps in maintaining healthy skin and hair.
Blackberries
Packed with antioxidants, vitamins C and K and dietary fibre. Enhances immune function, promotes healthy skin and supports cognitive health.
