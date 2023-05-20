Moneycontrol News May 20, 2023
What’s on the menu at G7 Summit in Japan?
G7 leaders meeting in Japan this week are being treated to a range of delicacies that highlight local ingredients
The Working Lunch on Day 1 of the G7 Hiroshima Summit featured French dishes that made full use of ingredients from across Hiroshima Prefecture
On the menu was marinated salmon, Japanese rockfish, chicken ballotine, shrimp scampi and more
Leaders of the G7 countries were also served Japanese sake and locally-produced Japanese wine
Dinner on Day 1 was served at a traditional ryokan inn on the island of Miyajima
It consisted of grilled Hiroshima beef, Nomi oysters, slipper lobster and steamed buns, among other things
Hiroshima’s signature dish – a type of savoury pancake known as okonomiyaki – has a special place on the menu during the G7 Summit
UK PM Rishi Sunak even tried his hand at making okonomiyaki at the recommendation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida
Also on offer at the summit will be more popular Japanese flavours like wagyu beef and edamame
The G7 Summit in Hiroshima began on May 19 and will continue till May 21