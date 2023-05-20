What’s on the menu at G7 Summit?

Moneycontrol News May 20, 2023

G7 leaders meeting in Japan this week are being treated to a range of delicacies that highlight local ingredients

The Working Lunch on Day 1 of the G7 Hiroshima Summit featured French dishes that made full use of ingredients from across Hiroshima Prefecture

On the menu was marinated salmon, Japanese rockfish, chicken ballotine, shrimp scampi and more

Leaders of the G7 countries were also served Japanese sake and locally-produced Japanese wine

Dinner on Day 1 was served at a traditional ryokan inn on the island of Miyajima

It consisted of grilled Hiroshima beef, Nomi oysters, slipper lobster and steamed buns, among other things

Hiroshima’s signature dish – a type of savoury pancake known as okonomiyaki – has a special place on the menu during the G7 Summit 

UK PM Rishi Sunak even tried his hand at making okonomiyaki at the recommendation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida

Also on offer at the summit will be more popular Japanese flavours like wagyu beef and edamame

The G7 Summit in Hiroshima began on May 19 and will continue till May 21

