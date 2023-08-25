8 changes in your body when you quit caffeine for a month

Moneycontrol News August 25, 2023

Improved Sleep

More restful sleep as caffeine won’t interfere with your sleep cycle.

Steadier Energy Levels

Energy levels might become more consistent throughout the day without the highs and crashes caused by caffeine.

Reduced Anxiety

Anxiety and restlessness could decrease as caffeine’s stimulating effects wear off.

Better Hydration

Improved hydration levels since caffeine can have diuretic effects that lead to increased water loss.

Improved Digestion

Less digestive discomfort as caffeine can contribute to acid reflux and irritation in the gastrointestinal tract.

Stabilised Blood Pressure

Caffeine can temporarily raise blood pressure, so quitting it could lead to more stable blood pressure levels.

Clearer Skin

You might observe clearer skin due to improved hydration and fewer potential triggers for skin issues that can be associated with caffeine.

Balanced Hormones

Hormonal balance might improve, as caffeine can affect certain hormone production and distribution in the body.

