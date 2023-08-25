8 changes in your body when you quit caffeine for a month

Moneycontrol News August 25, 2023
Images: Unsplash
More restful sleep as caffeine won’t interfere with your sleep cycle.
Energy levels might become more consistent throughout the day without the highs and crashes caused by caffeine.
Anxiety and restlessness could decrease as caffeine’s stimulating effects wear off.
Improved hydration levels since caffeine can have diuretic effects that lead to increased water loss.
Less digestive discomfort as caffeine can contribute to acid reflux and irritation in the gastrointestinal tract.
Caffeine can temporarily raise blood pressure, so quitting it could lead to more stable blood pressure levels.
You might observe clearer skin due to improved hydration and fewer potential triggers for skin issues that can be associated with caffeine.
Hormonal balance might improve, as caffeine can affect certain hormone production and distribution in the body.