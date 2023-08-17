Weight loss: Add these dry fruits to your diet to burn belly fat fast

Moneycontrol News, August 17, 2023
Images: Canva
A fistful of nuts soaked overnight, preferably on an empty stomach, can be great for your weight loss journey. This also boosts the immunity, while reducing inflammation and oxidative stress
Almonds: The healthy fats, fibre, and protein in almonds work together to keep you full and satisfied all day. Soaking almonds overnight enhances their digestibility, and releases enzymes that promote better nutrient absorption
The monounsaturated fats in almonds target belly fat while improving heart health. Their high magnesium content aids in regulating blood sugar levels, reducing sugar cravings that can derail your weight loss efforts
Walnuts: A top-notch source of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts have been linked to reduced inflammation and enhanced fat oxidation. Soaking walnuts softens their texture and makes their nutrients more bioavailable
Omega-3 boosts metabolism and helps curb your appetite, preventing overeating and supporting your weight loss journey. Incorporate a handful of soaked walnuts into your morning routine for a nutrient-packed start
Prunes: Also known as dried plums, prunes are rich in dietary fibre and natural sugars that provide a steady energy release. Soaking prunes helps soften their skin and enhances their gut-friendly fibre content
Improved digestion is essential for effective weight loss, and prunes act as a natural laxative, promoting regular bowel movements. A healthy digestive system contributes to reduced bloating and a flatter belly
Raisins: Soaking these naturally sweet gems increases their water content, making them more hydrating and satisfying. Raisins are rich in antioxidants that support metabolic health and aid in detoxification
Their natural sugars provide a quick energy boost without causing dramatic spikes in blood sugar levels. Swap sugary breakfast options with a handful of soaked raisins to keep your cravings in check
Apricots: Soaked apricots offer a burst of flavours and a healthy dose of dietary fibre. They are also loaded with vitamins and minerals, contributing to overall well-being during your weight loss journey