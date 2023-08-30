Vastu Shastra tips: Never keep these 5 things empty at home

Moneycontrol News, August 30, 2023
Images: Canva
A vase adorned with fresh, vibrant flowers is a common sight in homes worldwide. In Vastu, a vacant vase signifies unfulfilled relationships and a void in emotional connect
By keeping your vase filled with fragrant flowers, you attract positivity, love, and strong bonds within your family. Embrace the beauty of nature and let your relationships flourish
Buckets hold more significance than just their utilitarian purpose in the bathroom. According to Vastu, an empty bucket symbolises stagnation and lack of progress
To harness positive energy and ensure abundance, don’t leave empty buckets in your living space. Instead, keep them filled with water or grains, invoking the symbolism of sustenance and prosperity
Your wallet holds more than just money — it carries your financial aspirations. In the realm of Vastu, an empty wallet represents financial stagnation
To stimulate wealth and financial growth, keep some money in your wallet at all times. This practice is believed to attract financial opportunities and ensure a steady inflow of resources into your life
Jars play a role in preserving what is valuable. According to Vastu, leaving containers empty symbolises wastage and a disregard for the potential they hold
To retain prosperity and prevent the outflow of positive energy, make sure your containers always have something stored in them. It will safeguard your wealth and maintain a harmonious environment