Have you heard of the viral 60-second rule in skincare?
Heard of the viral 60-second rule in skincare?
Moneycontrol News, August 28, 2023
Images: Canva
This simple cleansing technique means washing your face for a full 60 seconds, instead of the usual duration of 15-20 seconds
With its straightforward approach and remarkable benefits, it has become a sensation in the skincare community, promising glowing skin in just a minute
Coined by Los Angeles-based esthetician Nayamka Robert-Smith, it involves using cleanser and warm water to gently cleanse the skin, followed by a thorough yet gentle massage using your fingertips for a full minute
It allows the cleanser to deeply penetrate the pores and effectively remove dirt, oil, and makeup residues that may have accumulated throughout the day
By massaging the cleanser into your skin for a full minute, you ensure that every little corner of your face receives the cleansing treatment it deserves
The gentle manipulation of the facial muscles not only stimulates blood flow but also encourages lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness, and promoting a more sculpted appearance
Taking a full minute to focus solely on the well-being of your skin can serve as a mini self-care ritual
This brief yet intentional moment can provide a sense of relaxation and mindfulness that extends beyond your skincare routine. It also improves the overall texture of the skin
However, do a patch test first and notice how your skin reacts to it. If your skin feels itchy, tight, or too dry after cleansing with this method, then it is not suitable for you
Experts also advise people with very dry or sensitive skin and those suffering from rosacea, to skip this method altogether and to stick to the good old 15- or 20-second cleansing routine
The key for this method to work is to be mindful of the kind of cleanser you pick — make sure it suits your specific skin type and concerns
It is also essential to select the right pressure that needs to be applied during the massage. Overzealous massaging can potentially irritate your skin, so it’s best to exercise a light touch
Also, do not jump from 20 seconds straight to 60 seconds. Increase the time of the massage gradually, so that your skin gets used to the new pattern
