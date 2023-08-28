Have you heard of the viral 60-second rule in skincare?

It’s going viral

Heard of the viral 60-second rule in skincare?

Moneycontrol News, August 28, 2023

Images: Canva

This simple cleansing technique means washing your face for a full 60 seconds, instead of the usual duration of 15-20 seconds

With its straightforward approach and remarkable benefits, it has become a sensation in the skincare community, promising glowing skin in just a minute

Coined by Los Angeles-based esthetician Nayamka Robert-Smith, it involves using cleanser and warm water to gently cleanse the skin, followed by a thorough yet gentle massage using your fingertips for a full minute

It allows the cleanser to  deeply penetrate the pores and effectively remove dirt, oil, and makeup residues that may have accumulated throughout the day

By massaging the cleanser into your skin for a full minute, you ensure that every little corner of your face receives the cleansing treatment it deserves

The gentle manipulation of the facial muscles not only stimulates blood flow but also encourages lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness, and promoting a more sculpted appearance

Taking a full minute to focus solely on the well-being of your skin can serve as a mini self-care ritual

This brief yet intentional moment can provide a sense of relaxation and mindfulness that extends beyond your skincare routine.  It also improves the overall  texture of the skin

However, do a patch test first  and notice how your skin reacts  to it. If your skin feels itchy,  tight, or too dry after  cleansing with this method,  then it is not suitable for you

Experts also advise people with very dry or sensitive skin and those suffering from rosacea, to skip this method altogether and to stick to the good old 15- or 20-second cleansing routine

The key for this method to work  is to be mindful of the kind  of cleanser you pick — make  sure it suits your specific skin  type and concerns

It is also essential to select the right pressure that needs to be applied during the massage. Overzealous massaging can potentially irritate your skin, so  it’s best to exercise a light touch

Also, do not jump from 20  seconds straight to 60 seconds. Increase the time of the massage gradually, so that your skin gets used to the new pattern
Next: Yoga for diabetes: 6 asanas for managing your blood sugar levels
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More