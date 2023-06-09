5 top wrestlers who won medals for the country

Top 5
Wrestlers who won medals for India
Moneycontrol News June 9, 2023
1. Vinesh Phogat She has been the flagbearer of Indian women’s wrestling in recent years. Vinesh has also won gold at Asian Games in 2018 and is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion. The 2019 world championships bronze medallist also has eight Asian championships medals to her name.
2. Bajrang Punia With a silver in 2018 and a bronze each in 2013 and 2019, Bajrang Punia is the only Indian to have won three world championships medals till date.
3. Sakshi Malik
She became the first Indian woman’s wrestler to win a medal at Olympic Games.
4. Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar is the only Indian wrestling world champion to date and is also a three-time Commonwealth Games champion. He is also the first Indian wrestler to win the world championships gold medal in 2010.
5. Geeta Phogat She became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She is also the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics in 2012.
