Top 10
most unfriendly
cities in the world
Moneycontrol news June 14, 2023
Accra in Ghana ranks as the least friendly city in the world for non-natives, receiving a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10, as per Community Spirit Index.
1. ACCra
Marrakech, Morocco ranks just above Accra as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69.
2. Marrakech
Mumbai is the third least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.91.
3. Mumbai
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the fourth least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.93.
4. Kuala Lumpur
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is the fifth least friendly city in the world with a score of 4.36.
5. rio de janeiro
Only 17 percent of reviews mentioned Delhi as “friendly”.
6. delhi
Only 13 percent of reviews mentioned Qatar’s Doha as “friendly”.
7. Doha
Only 13 percent of reviews mentioned Athens in CGreece as “friendly”.
8. Athens
Only 14 percent of reviews mentioned Medellin in Colombia as “friendly”.
9. medellin
Only 10 percent of reviews mentioned Lyon in France as “friendly”.
10. lyon