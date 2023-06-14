Top 10 most unfriendly cities in the world

Top 10 

most unfriendly

cities in the world

Moneycontrol news June 14, 2023

Accra in Ghana ranks as the least friendly city in the world for non-natives, receiving a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10, as per Community Spirit Index.

1. ACCra

Marrakech, Morocco ranks just above Accra as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69.

2. Marrakech

Mumbai is the third least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.91.

3. Mumbai

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is the fourth least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.93.

4. Kuala Lumpur

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is the fifth least friendly city in the world with a score of 4.36.

5. rio de janeiro

Only 17 percent of reviews mentioned Delhi as “friendly”.

6. delhi

Only 13 percent of reviews mentioned Qatar’s Doha as “friendly”.

7. Doha

Only 13 percent of reviews mentioned Athens in CGreece as “friendly”.

8. Athens

Only 14 percent of reviews mentioned Medellin in Colombia as “friendly”.

9. medellin

Only 10 percent of reviews mentioned Lyon in France as “friendly”.

10. lyon

