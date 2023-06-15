Top 10
friendliest cities
in the world
Moneycontrol news June15, 2023
Toronto in Canada and Sydney in Australia are tied as the friendliest cities in the world for non-natives in 2023, both receiving an impressive overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10, as per Community Spirit Index.
1. Toronto & Sydney
2. EDINBURGH
Edinburgh in Scotland takes second place with a high overall friendliness score of 7.78.
3. MANCHESTER
Manchester in the UK is known for its welcoming atmosphere, with 14.76% of reviews mentioning the word ‘friendly’ – higher than for any other city analysed.
In the fourth place stands New York, US, with 15 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.
4. NEW York
5. Montreal
Canada’s Montreal ranks fifth with 15 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.
6. MELBOURNE
Australia’s Melbourne ranks sixth with 13 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.
7. San Francisco
San Francisco in the US ranks seventh with a happiness index of 6.98.
8. Dublin
Ireland’s Dublin has a happiness index of 7.1 with 12 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.
9. COPENHAGEN
12 percent of reviewers have mentioned Denmark’s Copenhagen as ‘friendly’.
10. AMSTERDAM
Amsterdam in Netherlands has a happiness index of 7.41 and 14 percent of reviewers have mentioned it as a ‘friendly’ city.