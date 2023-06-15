Top 10 friendliest cities in the world

Top 10 

friendliest cities

in the world

Moneycontrol news June15, 2023

Toronto in Canada and Sydney in Australia  are tied as the friendliest cities in the world for non-natives in 2023, both receiving an impressive overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10, as per Community Spirit Index.

1. Toronto & Sydney

2. EDINBURGH

Edinburgh in Scotland takes second place with a high overall friendliness score of 7.78.

3. MANCHESTER

Manchester in the UK is known for its welcoming atmosphere, with 14.76% of reviews mentioning the word ‘friendly’ – higher than for any other city analysed.

In the fourth place stands New York, US, with 15 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.

4. NEW York

5. Montreal

Canada’s Montreal ranks fifth with 15 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.

6. MELBOURNE

Australia’s Melbourne ranks sixth with 13 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.

7. San Francisco

San Francisco in the US ranks seventh with a happiness index of 6.98.

8. Dublin

Ireland’s Dublin has a happiness index of 7.1 with 12 percent of reviewers calling it a ‘friendly’ city.

9. COPENHAGEN

12 percent of reviewers have mentioned Denmark’s Copenhagen as ‘friendly’.

10. AMSTERDAM

Amsterdam in Netherlands has a happiness index of 7.41 and 14 percent of reviewers have mentioned it as a ‘friendly’ city.

