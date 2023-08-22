These ten cups of tea have potential health benefits
10 types of chai and their health benefits
By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 22, 2023
Chai, a popular drink from India, is made by brewing tea leaves with a mixture of spices & milk. There are several types of chai, each with its own unique blend of spices & ingredients. Here are some popular types of chai & their potential health benefits.
Green Tea
Green chai is made with green tea leaves instead of black tea. Green tea is known for its high levels of antioxidants, particularly catechins, which helps in improving heart health & weight management.
Masala Chai
This classic spiced tea usually consists of black tea, milk, sugar & a combination of spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger & black pepper. These spices have anti-inflammatory effects & support immune system.
herbal tea
Herbal chai is caffeine-free & often uses herbal blends as a base. It includes herbs like chamomile, peppermint & hibiscus which can provide health benefits like, improved digestion, & antioxidant support.
ginger tea
Ginger Chai relies on the spicy & warming properties of ginger. Ginger is often used for its potential anti-nausea & immune-boosting effects.
cardamom tea
Cardamom Chai focuses on the aromatic & slightly sweet flavour of cardamom pods which is known for its digestive properties & helps relieve indigestion.
Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon is known to regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity & provide antioxidants.
Turmeric Chai
Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, potentially help to treat chronic conditions like arthritis.
mint chai
Mint chai involves adding fresh or dried mint leaves to the mixture. Mint is often used for its digestive benefits, as it can relieve gas, bloating & indigestion.
chai latte
A chai latte is made by mixing brewed chai with steamed milk. It provides the benefits of chai spices along with the nutrients of milk, such as calcium & vitamin D for bone health.
vegan chai
Vegan chai is often prepared with plant-based milk alternatives such as almond milk, soy milk or oat milk. It offers the benefits of chai spices while being suitable for people who are sensitive to dairy or follow a vegan lifestyle.
