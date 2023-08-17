These are the 10 best rated apple varieties in the world

10 best rated apple varieties in the world

By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 17, 2023

Apples are one of the most popular & widely consumed fruits in the world. They come in different sizes, colors & flavors. There are thousands of apple varieties, each with its own unique flavor profile.

(Image: Unsplash)

TasteAtlas, an online food & travel guide, has released its ranking of the top rated apple varieties in the world in 2023. Take a look at the top 10…

(Image: Unsplash)

Honeycrisp Minnesota, USA

1

These apples are prized for their juicy, crisp texture & sweet-tart flavour.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Unsplash)

Mila Zagoras Piliou Zagora, Greece

2

They are obtained from the Stalking Delicious variety in Zagora, Makrirahi & Pouriou in eastern Pilios.

(Source: TasteAtlas)

Firiki Piliou Magnesia, Greece

3

The apples are small to medium sized, have an elongated cylindrical shape, are yellowish-green with some red spots.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Greek Breakfast)

Maçã Bravo de Esmolfe Viseu District, Portugal

4

It is known for their unique aromatic flavor profile & are typically medium in size & have a yellowish-green skin with red spots or streaks.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Penalva do Ckastelo)

Fuji Apples Aomori Prefecture, Japan

5

This variety of apples are sweet & crisp, with a reddish-pink skin & a white flesh.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Wikipedia)

Granny Smith Apples New South Wales, Australia

6

The apples have a bright green skin & are known for their tart & crunchy flavour.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Unsplash)

McIntosh Apples Dundela, Canada

7

These apple have a tender texture, a slightly tart flavour, & a red & green skin.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Wikipedia)

Idared Apples Moscow, USA

8

This variety has a bright red skin with green & yellow undertones, & have slightly sweet & tangy flavor profile.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Wikipedia)

Jazz Apples New Zealand

9

These apples have a striking appearance with a bright deep red skin, often with yellow undertones, & have a sweet-tart flavour & a crisp texture.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: Unsplash)

Mila Delicious Pilafa Tripoleos Tripoli, Greece

10

These apples with green-yellow skin taste only slightly tart & their fragrance is very unusual, similar to that of bananas.

(Source: TasteAtlas | Image: TeGaia)

