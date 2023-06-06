The top 10 colleges in India
Moneycontrol News June 6, 2023
Delhi University once again dominated the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2023
1. Miranda House
Delhi University’s Miranda House ranked first for the seventh time in a row
2. Hindu College
Hindu College, also a part of DU, retained its second spot on the list
3. Presidency College
Presidency College in Chennai ranked third
4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
While the fourth spot went to PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore
5. St. Xavier’s College
St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, rose three spots from last year to claim the fifth spot
6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College ranked sixth
7. Loyola College
Loyola College in Chennai slipped three places from last year to take the seventh spot
8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
Kolkata’s Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College claimed the eighth spot in NIRF rankings
9. Kirori Mal College
Kirori Mal College tied for the ninth spot with another DU college
9. Lady Shri Ram College For Women
Lady Shri Ram College For Women, popularly known as LSR
10. Shri Ram College of Commerce
Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, rounded up the list