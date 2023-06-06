The top 10 colleges in India

Moneycontrol News June 6, 2023

Delhi University once again dominated the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2023

1. Miranda House

Delhi University’s Miranda House ranked first for the seventh time in a row

2. Hindu College

Hindu College, also a part of DU, retained its second spot on the list

3. Presidency College

Presidency College in Chennai ranked third

4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

While the fourth spot went to PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore

5. St. Xavier’s College

St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, rose three spots from last year to claim the fifth spot

6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College ranked sixth

7. Loyola College

Loyola College in Chennai slipped three places from last year to take the seventh spot

8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Kolkata’s Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College claimed the eighth spot in NIRF rankings

9. Kirori Mal College

Kirori Mal College tied for the ninth spot with another DU college

9. Lady Shri Ram College For Women

Lady Shri Ram College For Women, popularly known as LSR

10. Shri Ram College of Commerce

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, rounded up the list

