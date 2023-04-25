The lavish homes of Mumbai billionaires
Mumbai is home to 66 of India’s 187 billionaires. Here’s a look at some of their lavish homes…
Antilia in Mumbai is home to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family
The 27-storey skyscraper is among the world’s most expensive private residences. It features a ballroom, a swimming pool, several gardens, a garage, 9 elevators, a spa, a temple and a helipad
Meanwhile, Ratan Tata’s elegant, sea-facing bungalow is located in South Mumbai’s posh Colaba area
Also in Mumbai is Gulita – the imposing, five-storey residence of Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani
The sea-facing mansion offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra Worli Sea-link and serves as the venue for the couple’s lavish rooftop parties
The iconic Jatia House in Malabar Hills was bought by Kumar Mangalam Birla in 2018 for a whopping Rs 425 crore. It was Mumbai’s largest-ever property deal at the time
And another big-ticket property deal took place in 2018 Mumbai when Uday Kotak bought Champagne House in Worli