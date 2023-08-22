Stunning images of the moon from Chandrayaan-3

Moneycontrol News August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is ready to touch down on the moon’s south pole on August 23. Earlier this week, Chandrayaan-3 sent back some breathtaking pictures of the moon’s far side.

The images show the lunar far side area as captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC)

One such image shows the Mare Humboldtianum, a lunar mare situated between the near (visible) and far sides of the moon

Another shows the Bel’kovich crater, which is 214 kilometres wide

One photograph has captured the Hayn lunar impact crater with its central peak complex in clear detail

Chandrayaan-3 had also captured the moon in stunning detail using its Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after its lunar orbit insertion

Seen here is the Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of storms)  which is the largest lunar maria. Lunar maria are large basaltic plains on the surface of the moon, created by asteroid impacts that triggered volcanic activity.

Chandrayaan-3 will be the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon if it is successful
