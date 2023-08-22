Stunning images of the moon from Chandrayaan-3

Moneycontrol News August 22, 2023
Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is ready to touch down on the moon’s south pole on August 23. Earlier this week, Chandrayaan-3 sent back some breathtaking pictures of the moon’s far side.
Chandrayaan-3 had also captured the moon in stunning detail using its Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after its lunar orbit insertion
Seen here is the Oceanus Procellarum (Ocean of storms) which is the largest lunar maria. Lunar maria are large basaltic plains on the surface of the moon, created by asteroid impacts that triggered volcanic activity.