Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham temple  

Moneycontrol news September 10, 2023
Pictures from Delhi
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty reached the Akhshardham temple in Delhi on September 10 to offer prayers.
Ahead of their visit, the security arrangements around the temple were heightened with several police officials deployed.
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty spent about an hour at the temple.
Additionally, Sunak went barefoot inside the temple — a tradition followed by Hindus while visiting a temple.
In view of this, the director of the Akshardham temple said, “After meeting him, we felt like he is very close to Sanatana”.
The director also said that Sunak performed aarti at the temple, met the saints and offered flowers to all the idols in the temple.
The temple director added that Akshata Murty performed aarti, met the saints, and offered flowers to all the idols.
He also gave the couple a model of the temple as a gift.