Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
5 Stories of Love, Courage and Identity
Moneycontrol News June 1, 2023
Pride Month
The start of June marks the beginning of Pride month. We take a look at five couples who have stood against all odds to ensure love wins.
Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju
Zahad and Ziya Paval, a transgender couple from Kerala, captured the internet’s attention with their pregnancy pictures. The couple became parents in February 2023 after Zahad gave birth to a baby.
Zahad and Ziya
This Indian-American couple recently became parents of a baby girl. Their photos of a traditional Hindu wedding in 2019 were viral.
Aditya Madiraju and Amit Shah
This lesbian couple exchanged rings in a beautiful ceremony after a landmark Kerala High Court verdict giving them the right to stay together.
Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora
The transgender couple from Kerala got married in a traditional ceremony on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika