OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in India
Moneycontrol News June 7, 2023
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, is on a whirlwind tour of the world
Altman is currently in India as part of the tour, where he met Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog
They discussed the potential of generative artificial intelligence during their meeting
India has really embraced ChatGPT, Altman said at an Economic Times event while in the country
The 38-year-old happily posed for pics with guests at the Delhi event on Wednesday
And he met a special friend while in Delhi – MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma, who was his dormmate at Stanford
Altman reached IIIT-Delhi on June 8 for a special session with students and faculty
He also has meetings lined up with PM Modi and top government officials before he leaves for South Korea