7 Oldest celebrity fathers
By Moneycontrol News June 16, 2023
Legendary actor Al Pacino became father to a baby boy at the age of 83 on Thursday. Here are other celebrities who became fathers when they were old:
Sir Elton John (66)
John was 66 when, in 2013, he became father for the second time, through surrogacy. He had become father for the first time, in 2010.
Clint Eastwood (63)
The legendary actor/director became father for the eighth time, at the age of 63, to a girl in 1996.
Mick Jagger (73)
The Rolling Stones singer became a father for the eighth time in 2016, at the age of 73.
Alec Baldwin (62)
At the age of 62, Baldwin became father for the eighth time when his wife Hilaria gave birth to a girl in 2022.
Robert De Niro (79)
The legendary actor became father for the seventh time, aged 79, in April 2023 when his girlfriend Tiffany Chen gave birth to a girl.
Billy Joel (71)
Joel became a father for the third time, at the age of 71, when his fourth wife Alexis Roderick gave birth to a girl.
George Lucas (69)
Lucas last became a father at the age of 69 for the fourth time, in 2013, through surrogacy.