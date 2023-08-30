Nutritional powerhouses: 5 must-eat nuts

MoneycontrolNews August 30, 2023
1
Packed with vitamin E, fiber, and healthy fats, almonds are known to support heart health and aid in weight management.
2
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts offer anti-inflammatory properties and are beneficial for brain health and cognitive function.
3
With a blend of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, pistachios can help control blood sugar levels and promote healthy digestion.
4
Cashews are abundant in minerals like zinc and magnesium, which are vital for immune support, bone health, and energy production.
5
Bursting with monounsaturated fats, macadamia nuts contribute to heart health and can help lower bad cholesterol levels. They are also a good source of thiamine, which supports energy metabolism.