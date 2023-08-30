Nutritional powerhouses: 5 must-eat nuts

MoneycontrolNews August 30, 2023

Nuts offer a treasure trove of health benefits that make them a must-have addition to your diet. Almonds, brimming with vitamin E and dietary fiber, support heart health and weight management, all while delivering a satisfying crunch.

1

ALMONDS

Packed with vitamin E, fiber, and healthy fats, almonds are known to support heart health and aid in weight management.

2

WALNUTS

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts offer anti-inflammatory properties and are beneficial for brain health and cognitive function.

3

PISTACHIOS

With a blend of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, pistachios can help control blood sugar levels and promote healthy digestion.

4

CASHEWS

Cashews are abundant in minerals like zinc and magnesium, which are vital for immune support, bone health, and energy production.

5

MACADAMIA NUTS

Bursting with monounsaturated fats, macadamia nuts contribute to heart health and can help lower bad cholesterol levels. They are also a good source of thiamine, which supports energy metabolism.

