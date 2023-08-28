World champion Neeraj Chopra: Records of India’s ace javelin thrower

World champion Neeraj Chopra: A look at his records so far
Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal for India at the World Athletics Championships with a distance of 88.17 metres in the men’s javelin throw final on August 27, 2023.
India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gained great recognition by winning a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Take a look at his notable records and achievements.
India’s ‘Golden Boy’ won the first gold medal for India at the World Athletics Championships with 88.17 metres in the men’s javelin throw final on August 27.
He became the first Indian athlete in history to lift the Diamond League trophy by winning the final of the Zurich Diamond League 2022 with a best of 88.44 metres.
He is the first Indian to win a Diamond League event after setting a best of 89.08m throw in his first attempt in Lausanne 2022.
Neeraj Chopra made another piece of history by winning the silver medal in Oregon 2022 with a best throw of 88.13m.
Neeraj Chopra holds the Indian national record in the javelin throw with his career best of 89.94m in Sweden.
Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal at the Olympics with his throw of 87.58m that earned him the gold medal in Tokyo.
He became the first Indian javelin thrower to win a gold medal at the Asian Games with an attempt of 88.06m in Jakarta 2018.
His winning throw of 86.48m at the 2016 World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, made him the first Indian track and field athlete to become world champion in a single discipline and age group.
His attempt of 86.48m in Bydgoszcz remains both the U20 world record and the U20 Asian record in the javelin.
