7 greatest places to go for a napcation in Indiaimage: undefine

7 greatest places to go for a napcation in India
sleep vacation
Coorg This hill station in Karnataka known for its lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere. Many resorts in Coorg offer sleep-focused packages, including sound therapy sessions, meditation classes and Ayurvedic treatments.
Dharamshala This hill station in Himachal Pradesh is home to the Dalai Lama and Tibetan refugees. Visitors can enjoy meditation and yoga classes, as well as explore the natural beauty of the region.
Darjeeling Darjeeling is a town in West Bengal known for its scenic beauty and tea plantations. The town is also home to many spas and wellness retreats that offer relaxation and rejuvenation treatments.
Ladakh This is a region in northern India known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The region is home to many Buddhist monasteries that offer meditation and other relaxation techniques.
Varkala The coastal town in Kerala is known for its beautiful beaches and serene atmosphere. Many resorts and guest houses in Varkala offer packages focused on relaxation and rejuvenation. Visitors can enjoy Ayurvedic massages, yoga classes and meditation sessions.
Goa The ‘Sunshine State’, which needs little introduction, offers a range of sleep tourism options. Many resorts and hotels offer packages that focus on relaxation and rejuvenation, such as spa treatments, yoga classes and healthy food options.
Khandala This is a hill station in Maharashtra whose lush greens in the monsoons is a blessing for sleep lovers who want to enjoy being in the lap of nature. The place has numerous resorts that focus on relaxation.