Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s Star-Studded Wedding Reception
By Moneycontrol News June 19, 2023
Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai on June 18.
Later in the evening, the beautiful couple hosted a reception for their industry friends and family members in Mumbai.
Drisha donned a floor-length embellished gown for the special occasion and Karan chose a black tuxedo.
Sunny Deol & his son Rajveer Deol distributes sweets to media personnel at his son’s wedding reception. Several celebrities marked their presence at the reception.
Bobby Deol and his family seen at his nephew Karan Deol’s wedding reception.
Abhay Deol seen at his nephew Karan Deol’s wedding reception.
Dharmendra seen with Shatrughan Sinha and his son at his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding reception.
Legendary actor Jackie Shroff also attended the occasion, donning a black bandhgala, paired with grey pants, his signature Nehru cap and retro-style sunglasses.
Salman Khan arrived in elegance sporting a deep blue suit.
Aamir Khan was seen in kurta and denim pants for the occasion.
Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife looked stunning as they twinned in black.
Anupam Kher blessed the newlyweds at their wedding reception. He shared photos from the grand reception on his social media handle.
