Is drinking coconut water good for you? Here’re its benefits & risks
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 1, 2023
Coconut water is a refreshing & nutrient-rich beverage derived from young, green coconuts. Drinking coconut water offers several potential benefits.
Coconut water is an excellent natural electrolyte provider & contains minerals like potassium, sodium, calcium & magnesium, making it a good choice for rehydration.
Hydration
Coconut water is relatively low in calories, making it a healthier choice for those looking to stay hydrated without adding excessive calories to their diet.
Low in calories
Coconut water is rich in important nutrients that promote overall health & wellness. It provides vitamins such as vitamin C & vitamin B complex.
Nutrient-rich
Coconut water contains antioxidants that can help fight oxidative stress & reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Antioxidant properties
Some people find that coconut water can aid digestion & relieve symptoms of acid reflux.
Digestive health
Coconut water may reduce the risk of kidney stones due to the content of potassium citrate, which can prevent the formation of crystals in the urine.
Prevention of kidney stones
Coconut water can improve skin health as it’s moisturising & can promote collagen production.
Skin benefits
While coconut water offers several health benefits, it also carries some potential risks, especially if consumed in excess. These include stomach upset & even laxative effects in some people.
Consuming large amounts of coconut water can lead to excessive levels of potassium in the blood, which in turn can cause kidney problems & cardiac arrhythmias.
Coconut water, while naturally sweet, can contain varying amounts of sugar depending on the ripeness of the coconut which can lead to weight gain or blood sugar spikes.
