International Dog Day: Bollywood celebs and their furry friends
Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2023
On International Dog Day, here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities who are also proud pet parents
Image credit: @bellagokuchichijasminekeety/Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Nene is a proud pet parent to her adopted pooch, Carmello Nene
Image credit: @madhuridixitnene/Instagram
Varun Dhawan likes to spend his Sundays with his puppy, Joey
Image credit: @varundvn/Instagram
While Shilpa Shetty’s furry friend, Truffle, sometimes joins her for her famous ‘Sunday Binge’ sessions
Image credit: @theshilpashetty/Instagram
Twinkle and Akshay Khanna have also adopted an adorable dog named Freddie
Image credit: @twinklerkhanna/Instagram
Disha Patani is an animal lover who shares her space with both cats and dogs
Image credit: @dishapatani/Instagram
Fatima Sana Shaikh has gone on record saying dogs make for better companions than humans
Image credit: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram
Ananya Panday is another Bollywood celeb who loves to spend time with her dog
Image credit: @ananyapanday/Instagram
And then there’s Kartik Aaryan whose cute dog has an even cuter name – Katori
Image credit: @kartikaaryan/Instagram
