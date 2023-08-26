International Dog Day: Bollywood celebs and their furry friends

Moneycontrol News August 26, 2023

International Dog Day: Bollywood celebs & their furry friends

On International Dog Day, here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities who are also proud pet parents

Image credit: @bellagokuchichijasminekeety/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene is a proud pet parent to her adopted pooch, Carmello Nene

Image credit: @madhuridixitnene/Instagram

Varun Dhawan likes to spend his Sundays with his puppy, Joey

Image credit: @varundvn/Instagram

While Shilpa Shetty’s furry friend, Truffle, sometimes joins her for her famous ‘Sunday Binge’ sessions

Image credit: @theshilpashetty/Instagram

Twinkle and Akshay Khanna have also adopted an adorable dog named Freddie

Image credit: @twinklerkhanna/Instagram

Disha Patani is an animal lover who shares her space with both cats and dogs

Image credit: @dishapatani/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh has gone on record saying dogs make for better companions than humans

Image credit: @fatimasanashaikh/Instagram

Ananya Panday is another Bollywood celeb who loves to spend time with her dog

Image credit: @ananyapanday/Instagram

And then there’s Kartik Aaryan whose cute dog has an even cuter name – Katori

Image credit: @kartikaaryan/Instagram
