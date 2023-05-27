Indians at Cannes 2023 Film Festival

Indians at Cannes 2023
By Moneycontrol News May 27, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bachchan, who has been a regular at Cannes for several years, walked the red carpet wearing a Sophie Couture creation.
Anushka Sharma
Sharma, who made her Cannes debut in 2023, walked the red carpet in a white sheath with a ruffled bodice in a floral shape.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Hydari made an appearance on the 2023 Cannes red carpet wearing a yellow Michael Cinco couture princess ball gown gown.
Anurag Kashyap
Kashyap walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet with director Vikramaditya Motwane in a Manish Malhotra suit.
Mrunal Thakur
Thakur, who also debuted at the festival this year, walked the red carpet wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock gown.
Manushi Chhillar
Another debutant at this year’s festival, Chhillar walked the red carpet in a snow-white bridal gown by Fovari.
Esha Gupta
Gupta made an appearance at the festival wearing a white-coloured Nicolas Jebran gown.
Vijay Varma
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival was Varma’s second appearance on the red carpet and he walked wearing a black Gaurav Gupta tuxedo.