Indian Family Business Awards 2022 winners 

Moneycontrol News August 20, 2023
Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Awards 2022 in association with Waterfield Advisors and Grant Thornton was organised on August 19 in New Delhi.
At the event, some of the family-owned businesses, which are playing a role in transforming the Indian economy, were felicitated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.
The Best Family Business award was given to Borosil this year. Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director, Borosil Ltd accepted the award from Minister Piyush Goyal.
Meanwhile, Tega Industries was awarded in the Most Innovative, Disruptive & Transformational category.
Apcotex Industries, won the award for Best Governance in this year’s edition of IBFA 2022.
This year’s Business Led by a Woman (Jury Select) award went to Metro Brands.
Century Ply was adjudged the Most Innovative, Disruptive & Transformational business this year in the mega category.
Route Mobile won the Best Governance award in this year’s mega category. The company was founded in 2004.
The Best Business Led by a Woman was TVS Srichakra. The company, a member of TVS Group, is one of the largest auto ancillary groups in India.
The Best Family Business award was won by the Minda Corporation.
In the Giga category, Havells India Limited won this year’s award for Most Innovative, Disruptive & Transformational Business.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited won the Best Governance (Jury Select) award.
Thermax Group, which is based in Pune, won the Best Business led by a Woman award.
This year’s Best Family Business award in the Giga category went to Muthoot Finance.
This year’s IBFA 2022 award for Philanthropy was won by Dholakia Foundation.
The jury special award for the Most Enduring Business went to Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd.