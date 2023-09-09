India hosts G20 summit: Full menu list of President’s dinner

Moneycontrol News September 9, 2023
The dinner, that will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, will be served at the end of the first day of the G20 summit.
As per reports, the dinner will be served to dignitaries in silverware utensils. The tableware has a silver or brass base with silver plating on them.
Some of the dishes in the menu include Paneer Lababdar, Potato Lyonnaise, Tandoori Roti, Butter Naan and Kulcha.
Also, some of the other items in the menu include Kaju Matar Makhana, Jowar Dal Tadka, Pyaaz jeera ka pulao and Cucumber raita.
Later, the dignitaries will also be served desserts such as Kesar pista rasmalai and Kuttu malpua. (Image credit: Twitter/@tirumuru_87)