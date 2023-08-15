8 classic Bollywood patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day
Independence Day 2023: Listen to these classic patriotic songs
Moneycontrol News, Aug 15, 2023
Maa Tujhe Salaam
Singer: A. R. Rahman
(Image: IMDB)
Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
(Image: IMDB)
Ae
Watan
Movie: Raazi Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
(Image: IMDB)
Sandese Aate Hai
Movie: Border
Singer: Sonu Nigam & Roopkumar Rathod
(Image: IMDB)
Aisa Des Hai Mera
Movie: Veer-Zaara Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, Preetha Mazumdar
(Image: IMDB)
Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai
Movie: Roja Singer: Hariharan
(Image: IMDB)
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Singer: Udit Narayan
(Image: IMDB)
Mera Rang De Basanti Chola
Movie: The Legend of Bhagat Singh Singer: Sonu Nigam & Manmohan Waris
(Image: IMDB)
