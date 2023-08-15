8 classic Bollywood patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: Listen to these classic patriotic songs

Moneycontrol News, Aug 15, 2023

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Singer: A. R. Rahman

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Ae Watan

Movie: Raazi Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Sandese Aate Hai

Movie: Border Singer: Sonu Nigam & Roopkumar Rathod

Aisa Des Hai Mera

Movie: Veer-Zaara Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, Preetha Mazumdar

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Movie: Roja Singer: Hariharan

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Singer: Udit Narayan

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Movie: The Legend of Bhagat Singh Singer: Sonu Nigam & Manmohan Waris

