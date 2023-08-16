How to use Vitamin C serum for brighter skin
How to use Vitamin C serum for brighter skin
Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2023
As a powerful antioxidant, Vitamin C has become hugely popular in skincare
Image credit: Pexels
Using a Vitamin C serum can have several benefits like skin brightening, stimulating collagen production and evening out skin tone
Image credit: Pexels
But incorrect application of the serum can end up doing more harm than good. So here’s a step-by-step guide to applying Vitamin C serum on your face
Image credit: Pexels
Always do a
patch
test
before you start using a new product. Incorporate the Vitamin C serum into your night-time skincare routine so it works overnight.
Image credit: Pexels
Cleanse
your face with a gentle, non-stripping cleanser to remove dirt and makeup. This is an important step to allow better absorption of the serum.
Image credit: Pexels
Using a
toner
after cleansing is optional. You can use a cotton ball to massage the toner in or spritz it directly on your face. Pat your face dry with a clean towel after a few minutes.
Image credit: Pexels
Now, take your Vitamin C serum and apply a 2 to 3 drops on your face. Make sure the dropper
does
not
touch your skin.
Image credit: Pexels
Gently
spread
and
massage
the serum into your skin using your fingertips. Give the serum a few minutes to fully absorb into your skin.
Image credit: Pexels
Now, lock in the goodness with a
moisturizer
and proceed to finish the rest of your skincare routine.
Image credit: Pexels
Remember, your Vitamin C serum
may
react
with other actives, so do your research before using it in the same routine as retinol, niacinamide, AHAs, BHAs etc.
Image credit: Pexels
Next:
6 international trips under Rs 50,000
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More