How to use Vitamin C serum for brighter skin

Moneycontrol News August 16, 2023

As a powerful antioxidant, Vitamin C has become hugely popular in skincare

Using a Vitamin C serum can have several benefits like skin brightening, stimulating collagen production and evening out skin tone 

But incorrect application of the serum can end up doing more harm than good. So here’s a step-by-step guide to applying Vitamin C serum on your face

Always do a patch test before you start using a new product. Incorporate the Vitamin C serum into your night-time skincare routine so it works overnight.

Cleanse your face with a gentle, non-stripping cleanser to remove dirt and makeup. This is an important step to allow better absorption of the serum. 

Using a toner after cleansing is optional. You can use a cotton ball to massage the toner in or spritz it directly on your face. Pat your face dry with a clean towel after a few minutes.

Now, take your Vitamin C serum and apply a 2 to 3 drops on your face. Make sure the dropper does not touch your skin.

Gently spread and massage the serum into your skin using your fingertips. Give the serum a few minutes to fully absorb into your skin.

Now, lock in the goodness with a moisturizer and proceed to finish the rest of your skincare routine.

Remember, your Vitamin C serum may react with other actives, so do your research before using it in the same routine as retinol, niacinamide, AHAs, BHAs etc. 

