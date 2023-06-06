How India made it to 2023 WTC final

India’s road to 2023 WTC final
Moneycontrol News June 7, 2023
India will play a second consecutive World Test Championships (WTC) final, this time against Australia starting on Wednesday at The Oval. Here’s how they made it to the 2023 WTC final:
India vs England 2021
In the summer of 2021, India played a five-match Test series in England and took a 2-1 series lead before COVID cancelled the fifth Test.
India vs NZ 2021
New Zealand arrived in India in late 2021 and India won the two-match Test series 1-0.
India vs SA 2021-22
India went to South Africa in late 2021 and lost a three-match Test series 1-2. Virat Kohli resigned as Test captain after this series.
India vs SL 2022
On their return to home turf, India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series.
India vs England 2022
In July 2022, India played England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, but lost the game which levelled the series at 2-2.
India vs Ban 2022
India travelled to Bangladesh for a crucial two-match Test series in late 2022 and won it 2-0.
India vs Australia 2023
In a must-win Test series to qualify for final, India beat Australia 2-1 at home in a four-match Border-Gavaskar series.