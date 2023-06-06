How India made it to 2023 WTC final

India’s road to 2023 WTC final

Moneycontrol News June 7, 2023

India will play a second consecutive World Test Championships (WTC) final, this time against Australia starting on Wednesday at The Oval. Here’s how they made it to the 2023 WTC final: 

India vs England 2021

In the summer of 2021, India played a five-match Test series in England and took a 2-1 series lead before COVID cancelled the fifth Test.

India vs NZ 2021

New Zealand arrived in India in late 2021 and India won the two-match Test series 1-0.

India vs SA 2021-22

India went to South Africa in late 2021 and lost a three-match Test series 1-2. Virat Kohli resigned as Test captain after this series.

India vs SL 2022

On their return to home turf, India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series.

India vs England 2022

In July 2022, India played England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, but lost the game which levelled the series at 2-2.

India vs Ban 2022

India travelled to Bangladesh for a crucial two-match Test series in late 2022 and won it 2-0.

India vs Australia 2023

In a must-win Test series to qualify for final, India beat Australia 2-1 at home in a four-match Border-Gavaskar series.

