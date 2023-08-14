Save your heart, reduce your salt intake. Here’s how

Images: Canva
Moneycontrol News, August 14, 2023
A common and essential ingredient for most recipes in our daily diets, excessive consumption of salt can have detrimental effects on our cardiovascular health
High BP caused by excess salt intake puts undue strain on the arteries, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood. Over time, it can lead to the thickening of the heart muscle and an enlarged heart
The narrowed arteries become less efficient at transporting blood, oxygen, and nutrients, which can result in heart attacks, and strokes. By reducing salt, you can significantly reduce the risks
Familiarise yourself with food labels and consciously choose products that are lower in sodium. Opt for items labelled as ‘low sodium,’ ‘no added salt,’ or ‘sodium-free’
Preparing meals at home allows you to control the amount of salt in your dishes. Experiment with herbs, spices, and other seasonings to enhance flavour
Whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains are naturally lower in sodium compared to their processed counterparts
Condiments like soy sauce, ketchup, and salad dressings can be high in sodium. Make your own versions using low-sodium ingredients or steer clear from the same
Salty snacks and munchies are usually not only high in sodium but also lack essential nutrients. Opt for healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, and air-popped popcorn
Drinking enough water helps flush excess sodium from your body, reducing the strain on your heart and arteries
If you’re accustomed to a high-sodium diet, aim to gradually reduce your salt intake. This can give your taste buds time to adjust to the lower levels of sodium