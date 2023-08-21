Do you eat fruits daily? Good,  but don’t make  these mistakes

Images: Canva
Moneycontrol News, August 21, 2023
Consuming fruits immediately after a meal can impede proper digestion. Fruits are rich in enzymes and simple sugars that require a different set of digestive processes than the proteins and complex carbohydrates found in regular meals
When fruits are eaten directly after a heavy meal, they can get trapped in the stomach, causing bloating and discomfort. To improve digestion, it is best to enjoy fruits on an empty stomach or wait at least 30 minutes after a meal
The convenience of fruit juices can be alluring, but it’s important to realise that these beverages lack the fibre found in whole fruits. When fruits are juiced, their natural fibres are often removed, leaving behind a concentrated source of sugars
This can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels and subsequent crashes, impacting energy levels and potentially contributing to weight gain over time. Opt for whole fruits whenever possible, as they provide a more balanced and sustained release of energy
Refrigeration is good to extend the shelf life of fruits, but cutting them and leaving them in the fridge for too long can lead to loss of flavour and nutrients. Some fruits, like bananas, can suffer from a reduction in taste and texture when stored in cold temperatures
Additionally, the prolonged exposure to low temperatures can cause certain vitamins to degrade. For optimal freshness, store whole fruits in the refrigerator only if they are ripe and plan to consume them within a few days
Fruits are a source of natural sugars, and consuming them in the evening can cause blood sugar levels to rise just before sleep, potentially disrupting your sleep cycle
If you’re craving a nighttime snack, consider opting for a small portion of protein-rich foods, like nuts or Greek yoghurt, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support restful sleep
Staying hydrated is essential, but timing matters when it comes to consuming water after eating fruits. Drinking water immediately after eating fruits can dilute stomach acids and digestive enzymes, which are crucial for breaking down food
This can slow down digestion and lead to bloating. It is better to wait at least 30 minutes after eating fruits before drinking water to ensure proper digestion