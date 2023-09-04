Dry Vs fresh ginger: Which one is healthier, more potent?

Dry Vs fresh Ginger: which one is better,

Moneycontrol News, September 4, 2023

Images: Canva

More potent?

Ginger, in all its forms, is celebrated for its digestive benefits. Dry ginger is often considered more effective in alleviating digestive discomfort, such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion

Its concentrated compounds can  stimulate digestion and promote the  release of digestive enzymes, making it a  go-to remedy for soothing an upset stomach

Dry ginger is concentrated nutrient  content. When ginger is dried, its water content is significantly reduced, leaving behind a potent blend of nutrients and bioactive compounds

This includes gingerol, the primary  bioactive compound responsible for  ginger’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The concentration of gingerol  is higher in dried ginger

Dry ginger boasts a remarkably longer  shelf life, requires minimal storage space, and can be conveniently added to various recipes and remedies without the need  for peeling or grating

This longevity makes dry ginger a convenient option, especially for those who use ginger infrequently or wish to stock up for various culinary or wellness needs

Dry ginger offers a more concentrated flavour and aroma profile compared to its fresh counterpart. This means that a smaller quantity of dry ginger can deliver a robust and intense taste

Whether you’re enhancing the taste of  a savoury dish or creating a fragrant  ginger-infused dessert, the potent essence  of dry ginger can elevate your culinary creations to new heights

Dry ginger is usually is a key ingredient  in traditional herbal remedies and Ayurvedic practices, offering support for various  health concerns, including colds, inflammation, and nausea

Next: Is drinking coconut water good for you? Here’re its benefits & risks
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More