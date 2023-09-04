Dry Vs fresh ginger: Which one is healthier, more potent?

Moneycontrol News, September 4, 2023
Images: Canva
Ginger, in all its forms, is celebrated for its digestive benefits. Dry ginger is often considered more effective in alleviating digestive discomfort, such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion
Its concentrated compounds can stimulate digestion and promote the release of digestive enzymes, making it a go-to remedy for soothing an upset stomach
Dry ginger is concentrated nutrient content. When ginger is dried, its water content is significantly reduced, leaving behind a potent blend of nutrients and bioactive compounds
This includes gingerol, the primary bioactive compound responsible for ginger’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The concentration of gingerol is higher in dried ginger
Dry ginger boasts a remarkably longer shelf life, requires minimal storage space, and can be conveniently added to various recipes and remedies without the need for peeling or grating
This longevity makes dry ginger a convenient option, especially for those who use ginger infrequently or wish to stock up for various culinary or wellness needs
Dry ginger offers a more concentrated flavour and aroma profile compared to its fresh counterpart. This means that a smaller quantity of dry ginger can deliver a robust and intense taste
Whether you’re enhancing the taste of a savoury dish or creating a fragrant ginger-infused dessert, the potent essence of dry ginger can elevate your culinary creations to new heights
Dry ginger is usually is a key ingredient in traditional herbal remedies and Ayurvedic practices, offering support for various health concerns, including colds, inflammation, and nausea