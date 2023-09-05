Happy Teachers’ Day: Why a good boss is a good teacher
September 5, 2023
A good manager shares many qualities with a good teacher because effective leadership and teaching both involve guiding and developing people.
Good managers, like good teachers, serve as mentors and guides. They help employees or team members develop skills, set goals and navigate challenges.
Like good teachers, good managers empower individuals to take ownership of their work and make decisions. They give chances for employees to learn from their experiences.
Just as teachers recognise that each student is unique, good bosses understand that employees have different strengths, weaknesses and learning styles.
A good manager communicates expectations, goals and instructions effectively, just like a good teacher does in the classroom.
Good managers and teachers provide constructive feedback. They highlight strengths and suggest areas for improvement, encouraging continuous growth.
