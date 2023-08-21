Know these Gen Z terms and their meanings

Moneycontrol News August 21, 2023
Images: UnSplash
1
2
3
When someone pretends to be socially aware and politically progressive to attract others, but their beliefs or intentions are insincere or inconsistent. It’s a play on “catfishing,” which involves pretending to be someone else online.
4
Used to describe something that’s outdated, trying too hard or behind the times in terms of fashion, trends or aesthetics. It’s a term for things that were once trendy but have lost their appeal.
5
This term refers to someone who is overly submissive or supportive, particularly to someone they’re romantically interested in. It’s often used to playfully mock someone for their excessive devotion.
6
Checking someone’s emotional state or overall mood to see how they’re feeling. It can also refer to evaluating the atmosphere of a situation.
7