Know these Gen Z terms and their meanings

7 Gen Z terms and their meanings

Moneycontrol News August 21, 2023

Yeet

An exclamation often used to express excitement, approval, or enthusiasm. It can also refer to throwing something with force.

Glow up

Refers to a significant positive transformation in appearance or lifestyle, often involving improved fashion sense, physical appearance or personal growth.

No cap

Used to indicate that someone is speaking the truth, without exaggeration or falsehood. Essentially, it means “no lie”.

Wokefishing

When someone pretends to be socially aware and politically progressive to attract others, but their beliefs or intentions are insincere or inconsistent. It’s a play on “catfishing,” which involves pretending to be someone else online.

Cheugy

Used to describe something that’s outdated, trying too hard or behind the times in terms of fashion, trends or aesthetics. It’s a term for things that were once trendy but have lost their appeal.

Simping

This term refers to someone who is overly submissive or supportive, particularly to someone they’re romantically interested in. It’s often used to playfully mock someone for their excessive devotion.

Vibe check

Checking someone’s emotional state or overall mood to see how they’re feeling. It can also refer to evaluating the atmosphere of a situation.

