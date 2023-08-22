Here’s how long you must hold a plank to see some real results

Moneycontrol News, August 22, 2023
Images: Canva
The plank exercise is a static core-strengthening workout that engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously
The primary target is the transverse abdominis (abdominal muscles between the ribs and the pelvis), which supports your spine and maintains stability
Planks also engage the rectus abdominis (front of the abdomen), the obliques (side abdominal muscles), the erector spinae (back muscles), and the glutes
While many people focus on how long they can hold a plank, in reality, it is more important to perfect the posture while performing this exercise
Place your hands directly beneath your shoulders, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Extend your legs straight behind you, balancing on your toes
Your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core muscles to prevent your hips from sagging or rising
Look down at the floor, with your gaze slightly in front of you. Now, tighten your abs, quads, glutes, and hold
Maintaining proper form is crucial. Ideally, the length of time you should hold a plank for can vary from 10 seconds to a minute
Beginners may start with 20-30 seconds and work their way up to 1 minute or more. Once you’re in the right position, start with a comfortable time frame
It’s better to maintain proper form for a shorter duration than to compromise your technique for a longer time
Inhale and exhale deeply throughout the exercise. Proper breathing helps you maintain stability and control while holding the plank