Yoga for diabetes: 6 asanas for managing your blood sugar levels

Moneycontrol News, August 25, 2023
Images: Canva
Vrikshasana (Tree Pose): This is an excellent asana for improving balance and concentration
Stand with your feet together and balance on one leg. Place the sole of your other foot on the inner thigh of the standing leg, avoiding pressure on the knee joint. Keep your hands in a prayer position at your chest. Focus on a steady breath and hold the pose for 30 seconds. Switch sides
Benefits: * Enhances balance and concentration * Stimulates the pancreas, aiding in insulin production * Tones leg muscles and improves posture
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): It stimulates abdominal organs, promoting digestion and reducing the likelihood of blood sugar spike
Lie on your belly, bend your knees, and grab your ankles. Inhale deeply and lift your chest and thighs off the ground, creating a bow-like shape with your body. Keep your gaze forward and hold the pose for 20-30 seconds
Benefits: * Stimulates abdominal organs, aiding digestion * Stretches front body, including the thighs and abdomen * Helps in weight management
Ardha Matsyendrasana: This seated twist is effective for massaging the abdominal organs and increasing insulin sensitivity
Sit with your legs straight in front of you. Bend your right knee and place your right foot outside your left thigh. Twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow on the outside of your right knee. Hold the pose while maintaining a tall spine and repeat on the other side
Benefits: * Massages abdominal organs, aiding in digestion * Enhances flexibility in the spine * Increases insulin sensitivity
Setu Bandhasana: The Bridge Pose helps alleviate stress and fatigue, both of which can impact blood sugar levels
Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the ground. With arms by your sides, lift your hips towards the ceiling, creating a bridge-like shape. Interlace your fingers beneath your body and press your arms into the ground for support. Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds
Benefits: * Reduces stress and fatigue * Stretches the chest, neck, and spine * Stimulates the thyroid gland, aids metabolism regulation
Paschimottanasana: The Seated Forward Bend is beneficial for promoting weight loss, reducing stress, and calming the mind
Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale and lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge at your hips and fold forward over your legs. Hold onto your shins, ankles, or feet, depending on your flexibility. Relax into the stretch while maintaining deep, even breaths
Benefits: * Calms the mind and reduces stress * Promotes weight loss and controls sugar levels * Stimulates the liver and kidneys
Bhujangasana: The Cobra Pose strengthens the back and massages the abdominal organs, to help digestion and metabolism
Lie face down, place your palms beside your shoulders, and slowly lift your chest off the ground while keeping your pelvis grounded. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows and engage your back muscles. Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 20-30 seconds
Benefits: * Strengthens the back muscles * Massages abdominal organs, aiding digestion * Opens up the chest and lungs, improving lung capacity