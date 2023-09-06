These countries have no rivers
Moneycontrol News September 6, 2023

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE is characterised by its arid climate and desert terrain, and it lacks major rivers, relying heavily on desalination for freshwater supply.

Qatar

Qatar is a small, peninsular country in the Persian Gulf with no significant rivers, and it relies on desalination plants for its water needs.

Saudi Arabia

Located in the Arabian Peninsula, Saudi Arabia is known for its vast deserts and arid landscapes.

Oman

Oman is located in the Arabian Peninsula and is known for its arid landscapes.

Libya

Libya is mostly desert. The country relies on underground aquifers for water.

Malta

As a small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, Malta does not have any rivers. It depends on desalination and groundwater for its water supply.

Kuwait

Kuwait, another Gulf nation, has a desert landscape and no rivers, making it heavily dependent on desalination and imported water.

