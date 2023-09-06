These countries have no rivers
September 6, 2023
September 6, 2023
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The UAE is characterised by its arid climate and desert terrain, and it lacks major rivers, relying heavily on desalination for freshwater supply.
1
Qatar
Qatar is a small, peninsular country in the Persian Gulf with no significant rivers, and it relies on desalination plants for its water needs.
2
Saudi Arabia
Located in the Arabian Peninsula, Saudi Arabia is known for its vast deserts and arid landscapes.
3
Oman
4
Libya
Libya is mostly desert. The country relies on underground aquifers for water.
5
Malta
As a small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, Malta does not have any rivers. It depends on desalination and groundwater for its water supply.
6
Kuwait
Kuwait, another Gulf nation, has a desert landscape and no rivers, making it heavily dependent on desalination and imported water.
7
