Countries with most number of islands
7 countries with most number of islands
Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2023
Australia
The Oceania country of Australia is 7th on the list with 8,222 islands.
Indonesia
One of the favourite destinations for travellers worldwide, Indonesia has 17, 504 islands.
United States
5th on the list of countries with most islands is United States of America with 18,617 islands.
Canada
While Canada maybe far behind USA in population, the country is well ahead in island number at 52,455.
Finland
Finland ranks 3rd on the list of most number of islands with 178,947.
Norway
The scandinavian country of Norway ranks second on the list for countries with most islands with 239,057.
Sweden
Leading the list for countries with most number of islands is Sweden with 267,570.
Next:
15 years of Virat Kohli: Records held by Indian star
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More