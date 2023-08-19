Countries with most number of islands

7 countries with most number of islands

Moneycontrol News August 19, 2023

Australia

The Oceania country of Australia is 7th on the list with 8,222 islands.

Indonesia

One of the favourite destinations for travellers worldwide, Indonesia has 17, 504 islands.

United States

5th on the list of countries with most islands is United States of America with 18,617 islands.

Canada

While Canada maybe far behind USA in population, the country is well ahead in island number at 52,455.

Finland

Finland ranks 3rd on the list of most number of islands with 178,947.

Norway

The scandinavian country of Norway ranks second on the list for countries with most islands with 239,057.

Sweden

Leading the list for countries with most number of islands is Sweden with 267,570.
Next: 15 years of Virat Kohli: Records held by Indian star
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More