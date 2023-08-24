Warning: Never apply clove oil directly on skin or scalp

WARNING

Never apply clove oil directly on scalp!

Moneycontrol News, August 24, 2023

Image: Canva

Packed with natural compounds, clove oil can be a game-changer in your hair care regimen. However, keep these tips in mind always 

Dilution: Essential oils are potent and should never be applied directly to the skin or scalp

Mix a few drops of clove oil with a carrier oil such as coconut, jojoba, or almond oil

A general guideline is to use about  2-3 drops of clove oil per tablespoon  of carrier oil

Scalp Massage: Gently massage  the diluted clove oil onto your scalp using your fingertips

This will promote blood circulation and ensure even distribution of the oil

Hair Mask: To treat dandruff or enhance shine, mix diluted clove oil with a carrier oil, apply it as a hair mask

Wrap your hair in a warm towel and leave the mask on for about 30 minutes before washing it out

Leave-in Conditioner: For conditioning, add a few drops of diluted clove oil to a spray bottle filled with water

Spray this mixture onto your hair after shampooing, and don’t rinse

Spray this mixture onto your hair after shampooing, and don’t rinse

Next: 8 potential health benefits of eating peanuts
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More