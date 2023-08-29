10 biggest food myths that need to die right away

Moneycontrol News, August 29, 2023
Images: Canva
Not all carbs are created equal. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide essential energy and fibre. Moderation and opting for whole, unprocessed sources is key
Fats play a crucial role in overall health. Healthy fats like those in avocados, nuts, and olive oil support brain function and aid nutrient absorption. Just remember, it’s about quality, not quantity
Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to shedding kilos, but it can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later on. Focus on balanced, regular meals and listen to your body’s hunger cues
Skipping meals helps weight loss
Detox diets often promise to rid your body of harmful toxins, but our liver and kidneys are already experts at detoxifying. Instead of extreme diet controls, focus on eating whole foods and staying hydrated for a natural, sustainable detox
Detox diets cleanse your system
Protein bars can be convenient, but not all are created equal. Many are loaded with sugar and artificial additives. Always check the ingredient list and opt for bars with minimal processing and a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and fibre
While natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup have some nutritional benefits, they are still sugar in a different form. Moderation is key, and opting for these alternatives doesn’t mean unlimited consumption
While natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup have some nutritional benefits, they are still sugar in a different form. Moderation is key, and opting for these alternatives doesn’t mean unlimited consumption
Eating late at night = weight gain
While organic foods can be a good choice for reducing pesticide exposure, they aren’t necessarily more nutritious than conventionally grown counterparts. Both options can provide essential vitamins and minerals
Frozen fruits and vegetables are often flash-frozen at their peak ripeness, locking in nutrients. They can be just as nutritious as fresh produce, and they’re convenient and budget-friendly, especially when certain items are out of season
Fresh produce is better than frozen
While caffeine is a mild diuretic, the fluid you get from your cup of coffee more than makes up for the small amount of extra fluid you might lose. Enjoy your coffee in moderation, and it can contribute to your daily hydration needs