10 biggest food myths that need to die right away

Moneycontrol News, August 29, 2023

Images: Canva

Not all carbs are created equal. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide essential energy and fibre. Moderation and opting for whole, unprocessed sources is key

Myth # 1

Carbs are the enemy

Fats play a crucial role in overall health. Healthy fats like those in avocados, nuts, and olive oil support brain function and aid nutrient absorption. Just remember, it’s about quality, not quantity

Fat-free is best

Myth # 2

Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to shedding kilos, but it can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later on. Focus on balanced, regular meals and listen to your body’s hunger cues

Skipping meals helps weight loss

Myth # 3

Detox diets often promise to rid your body of harmful toxins, but our liver and kidneys are already experts at detoxifying. Instead of extreme diet controls, focus on eating whole foods and staying hydrated for a natural, sustainable detox

Detox diets cleanse your system

Myth # 4

Protein bars can be convenient, but not all are created equal. Many are loaded with sugar and artificial additives. Always check the ingredient list and opt for bars with minimal processing and a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and fibre

All protein bars are healthy

Myth # 5

While natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup have some nutritional benefits, they are still sugar in a different form. Moderation is key, and opting for these alternatives doesn’t mean unlimited consumption

Natural sweeteners are better

Myth # 6

Eating late at night = weight gain

Myth # 7

While organic foods can be a good choice for reducing pesticide exposure, they aren’t necessarily more nutritious than conventionally grown counterparts. Both options can provide essential vitamins and minerals

Organic equals nutrient-rich

Myth # 8

Frozen fruits and vegetables are often flash-frozen at their peak ripeness, locking in nutrients. They can be just as nutritious as fresh produce, and they’re convenient and budget-friendly, especially when certain items are out of season

Fresh produce is better than frozen

Myth # 9

While caffeine is a mild diuretic, the fluid you get from your cup of coffee more than makes up for the small amount of extra fluid you might lose. Enjoy your coffee in moderation, and it can contribute to your daily hydration needs

Coffee is dehydrating

Myth # 10
