Benefits and risks of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is made from crushed fermented apples, yeast and sugar. People use it as a home remedy for sore throats, heartburn and even hair and skin.
Studies have shown that ACV aids weight loss. Taking two spoons of the vinegar followed by a low-calorie diet might help shed a few kilos, according to WebMD.
ACV is also known for lowering blood sugar. However, it can’t replace diabetes medication and a healthy lifestyle.
A study also showed that ACV helped in lowering cholesterol. It increases the “good” cholesterol in the body by boosting weight loss.
Several people also use ACV as a remedy for acid reflux and heartburn. In addition, people use it as a hair rinse for reducing dandruff as well.
However, ACV also has some risks. As it is high in acid, undiluted vinegar can irritate your throat and also cause erosion of tooth enamel. Always dilute the vinegar in water before consumption.
Don’t consume too much of ACV as it can also give some people indigestion and cause nausea.
According to WebMD, ACV also interacts with some drugs, such as, laxatives and insulin. Take advice from a doctor before usage.