Beat the heat with these 5 summer destinations
By Moneycontrol Trends 27.04.2023
The relentless heat in many cities of India has left people exhausted. With everyone looking for getaways, here’s a list of a few less-touristy destinations to beat the summer woes.
Located in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, Auli is a stunning hill station. Auli’s artificial lake is a must-visit destination. Trek, camp and enjoy the pleasant weather in Auli to beat the heat this summer.
AULI
An idyllic town located in the Western Ghats in Kerala, Munnar is known for its lush forests and tea estates. The best time to visit Munnar is between March to September. Enjoy a shikara ride in Kundala lake, visit the bird sanctuaries or just camp in this quaint hill station.
MUNNAR
Buddhist monasteries, glacial lakes, picturesque waterfalls, and spectacular peaks embellish Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. This unexplored destination is a must visit for travelers looking for lesser tourists.
TAWANG
Located in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, Coonoor is a peaceful destination despite being a large hill station, only second in size to Ooty. A garden, developed partly in Japanese style, should be on the checklist. Summers are very pleasant in the hill station.
Coonoor
This picturesque plateau with a lake surrounded by pine and deodar forests has been dubbed as “Mini Switzerland”. Khajjiar is a tourist resort in Chamba, 24 km from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh and is famous for the popular Khajji Naga shrine.
Khajjiar