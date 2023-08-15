Add ghee to your glass of milk daily for these health benefits

Moneycontrol News, August 15, 2023
Images: Canva
When ghee and milk unite, they create a synergy that enhances nutrient absorption. Ghee contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that aids in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K
These vitamins are pivotal for overall wellness, supporting everything from bone health to immune function. By adding ghee to milk, you’re essentially ensuring that your body can make the most of these essential nutrients
The presence of butyric acid in ghee not only aids nutrient absorption but also improves the digestion process by nurturing the health of your gut lining
A healthy gut lining is crucial for efficient digestion and the prevention of digestive discomfort. By adding ghee to your milk, you’re promoting a balanced gut ecosystem, reducing the chances of digestive issues
As we age, joint health becomes an increasingly important aspect of our wellness journey. Ghee possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe joint discomfort and maintain joint flexibility
Its rich content of fat-soluble vitamins aids in maintaining the health of joints and connective tissues. By adding ghee into your milk, you’re providing your joints with the nourishment they need to stay agile and pain-free
Contrary to common misconceptions, ghee can indeed play a role in weight management. The medium-chain fatty acids in ghee are readily absorbed by the body and converted into energy rather than being stored as fat
Ghee’s satiating effect helps curb unhealthy cravings, supporting portion control. When combined with the protein in milk, ghee can make your glass of milk a satisfying and nutritious choice if you’re trying to maintain a healthy weight
Our brain thrives on healthy fats, and ghee is a rich source of these nutrients. The omega-3 fatty acids in ghee keeps brain healthy, and supports memory and focus. By adding ghee to your milk, you are giving your brain the nourishment it needs to stay sharp and resilient
Ghee’s moisturising properties stem from its high content of essential fatty acids. These fatty acids help maintain skin elasticity, promote a healthy complexion, and even alleviate dryness
By sipping on ghee-infused milk, you’re nurturing your skin from the inside out, achieving a natural glow that no topical cream or treatment can replicate