Athletes with most Instagram followers

7 athletes with most Instagram followers

By Moneycontrol News May 26, 2023

On Thursday, Virat Kohli became the most followed Asian person on Instagram, after he reached 250 million followers. Here’s a list of other global sporting icons and their Instagram followers:

David Beckham- 79.3 million

The former England winger has a total of 79.3 million followers on Instagram.

Kylian Mbappe- 104 million

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hattrick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, has 104 million Instagram followers.

LeBron James-153 million

Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has 153 million followers on Instagram.

Neymar-208 million

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017, has 208 million Instagram followers.

Virat Kohli-250 million

Kohli on Thursday got to 250 million followers on Instagram, which is the most for any Asian globally.

Lionel Messi-464 million

Messi, who captained Argentina to the World Cup win in 2022, has 464 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo-585 million

Leading the list is Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 585 million Instagram followers.

