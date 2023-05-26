Inside look
7 athletes with most Instagram followers
By Moneycontrol News May 26, 2023
On Thursday, Virat Kohli became the most followed Asian person on Instagram, after he reached 250 million followers. Here’s a list of other global sporting icons and their Instagram followers:
David Beckham- 79.3 million
The former England winger has a total of 79.3 million followers on Instagram.
Kylian Mbappe- 104 million
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hattrick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, has 104 million Instagram followers.
LeBron James-153 million
Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has 153 million followers on Instagram.
Neymar-208 million
Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017, has 208 million Instagram followers.
Virat Kohli-250 million
Kohli on Thursday got to 250 million followers on Instagram, which is the most for any Asian globally.
Lionel Messi-464 million
Messi, who captained Argentina to the World Cup win in 2022, has 464 million followers on Instagram.
Cristiano Ronaldo-585 million
Leading the list is Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 585 million Instagram followers.