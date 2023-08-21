Asia Cup 2023: Rahul, Tilak in India’s 17-man squad

BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023

Moneycontrol News, Aug 21, 2023

BCCI on August 21 announced the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins August 30, led by Rohit Sharma.

(Image: Reuters)

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the 2023 Asia Cup.

(Image: Reuters)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli & right-handed opening batsman Shubman Gill have also been named in the squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

(Image: Reuters)

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has also found a place in the ODIs despite his underwhelming performances in ODIs so far.

(Image: AP)

Tilak Varma made it to India’s Asia Cup squad on the back of his strong performance against West Indies.

(Image: AP)

Bowling all-rounder Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are also in the squad to give the captain more choices.

(Images: Reuters)

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was declared fit and included in the team for the 2023 Asian Cup.

(Image: Reuters)

KL Rahul also made a comeback to the Indian team. He is suffering from a strain and is expected to be fit by the second or third match of the Asian Cup.

(Image: Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah returns to ODI cricket after a break of more than a year. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also in the team.

(Image: Reuters)

India’s pace attack will be bolstered by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who has been out of the team for a while due to a sore ankle, & Mohammed Shami.

(Image: Reuters)

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made his comeback from injury during the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the squad for the Asia Cup.

(Image: Reuters)

Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur are also in the Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

(Images: Reuters & X/@ishankishan51)

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has been included in the squad on standby as a replacement for Rahul.

(Image: X/@bcci)

