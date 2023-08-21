Asia Cup 2023: Rahul, Tilak in India’s 17-man squad
BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023
Moneycontrol News, Aug 21, 2023
BCCI on August 21 announced the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins August 30, led by Rohit Sharma.
(Image: Reuters)
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the 2023 Asia Cup.
(Image: Reuters)
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli & right-handed opening batsman Shubman Gill have also been named in the squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.
(Image: Reuters)
Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has also found a place in the ODIs despite his underwhelming performances in ODIs so far.
(Image: AP)
Tilak Varma made it to India’s Asia Cup squad on the back of his strong performance against West Indies.
(Image: AP)
Bowling all-rounder Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are also in the squad to give the captain more choices.
(Images: Reuters)
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was declared fit and included in the team for the 2023 Asian Cup.
(Image: Reuters)
KL Rahul also made a comeback to the Indian team. He is suffering from a strain and is expected to be fit by the second or third match of the Asian Cup.
(Image: Reuters)
Jasprit Bumrah returns to ODI cricket after a break of more than a year. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also in the team.
(Image: Reuters)
India’s pace attack will be bolstered by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who has been out of the team for a while due to a sore ankle, & Mohammed Shami.
(Image: Reuters)
Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made his comeback from injury during the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the squad for the Asia Cup.
(Image: Reuters)
Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur are also in the Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.
(Images: Reuters & X/@ishankishan51)
Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has been included in the squad on standby as a replacement for Rahul.
(Image: X/@bcci)
