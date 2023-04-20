A round-up of Tim Cook’s India trip
Apple CEO Tim Cook reached India to inaugurate the company’s first two retail stores in the country – one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.
Inaugurating the stores wasn’t all he did in India – Tim Cook also relished vada pav with Madhuri Dixit
He met some of India’s star badminton players while in Mumbai and learned how the Apple Watch is helping athletes
Tim Cook inaugurated Apple BKC store in Mumbai on April 18
He also visited an Akanksha Foundation school supported by Apple and interacted with students
At the Indian School of Design & Innovation, Cook learned more about how technology is helping designers
Next on his itinerary – Delhi, where the CEO of Apple first visited the Lodhi Art District
Then the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy
And then he met PM Narendra Modi. “We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future,” wrote Tim Cook
Finally, on April 20, Tim Cook inaugurated the Apple Saket store