8 potential health benefits of eating peanuts
By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 24, 2023
Peanuts offer a variety of health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Take a look at some…
Nutrient-Rich
Peanuts are rich in essential nutrients such as protein, dietary fiber, healthy fats, vitamins & minerals.
heart health
The monounsaturated & polyunsaturated fats present in peanuts can help lower bad cholesterol levels & reduce the risk of heart disease.
weight management
Peanuts can help with weight management due to their satiating effects & potentially reducing overall calorie intake.
blood sugar regulation
Peanuts have a low glycemic index which can cause a gradual & steady increase in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes.
cancer prevention
The antioxidants & phytochemicals found in peanuts have been linked to a reduced risk of certain cancers, particularly breast, & prostate cancers.
digestive health
The dietary fiber in peanuts supports healthy digestion by promoting regular bowel movements & aiding in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.
skin health
Niacin & vitamin-E in peanuts contribute to healthy skin by promoting moisture retention to support overall skin integrity.
muscle growth & repair
Peanuts are rich in protein, which is essential for muscle growth, repair, & overall body function.
