8 potential health benefits of eating peanuts

8 potential health benefits of peanuts

By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 24, 2023

Peanuts offer a variety of health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Take a look at some…

Nutrient-Rich

Peanuts are rich in essential nutrients such as protein, dietary fiber, healthy fats, vitamins & minerals.

heart health

The monounsaturated & polyunsaturated fats present in peanuts can help lower bad cholesterol levels & reduce the risk of heart disease.

weight management

Peanuts can help with weight management due to their satiating effects & potentially reducing overall calorie intake.

blood sugar regulation

Peanuts have a low glycemic index which can cause a gradual & steady increase in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

cancer prevention

The antioxidants & phytochemicals found in peanuts have been linked to a reduced risk of certain cancers, particularly breast, & prostate cancers.

digestive health

The dietary fiber in peanuts supports healthy digestion by promoting regular bowel movements & aiding in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

skin health

Niacin & vitamin-E in peanuts contribute to healthy skin by promoting moisture retention to support overall skin integrity.

muscle growth & repair

Peanuts are rich in protein, which is essential for muscle growth, repair, & overall body function.
Next: Warning: Never apply clove oil directly on skin or scalp
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More