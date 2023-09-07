7 foods that can increase your haemoglobin

Foods that can help increase haemoglobin 

Moneycontrol News September 7, 2023

Fruits rich in Vitamin-C

Consuming fruits such as oranges, berries and grapefruits that are rich in Vitamin-C can help increase haemoglobin count inside the body.

Pomegranate

Eating pomegranate can help improve the  haemoglobin count as the fruit is a rich source of calcium and iron.

Dates

Dates are rich in iron content and can help increase the haemoglobin levels inside a person.

Beetroots

Beetroots contain iron, potassium, fibre and folic acid and is a recommended food to help increase haemoglobin count

Legumes

Different legumes such as peanuts, peas and beans are rich in folic acid and can help increase the red blood cell count inside the body.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a highly recommended fruit to help increase haemoglobin count since it is rich in Vitamin-C and iron.

Pumpkin seeds

Adding pumpkin seeds to food can help increase haemoglobin levels since it is rich iron along with sufficient calcium, magnesium and manganese content.

Next: These countries have no rivers
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More